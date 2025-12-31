Stars Walk The Red Carpet At 2025 KBS Drama Awards
KBS is closing off the year with their annual Drama Awards!
Ahead of the 2025 KBS Drama Awards on December 31, actors took to the red carpet to show off their looks for the night.
Check out photos of the stars below:
Han Si A, An Jun Seo
Kwon Yul, Choi Seol A, Kim Geon U
Song Ji U, Kang Ji Yong, Jo Dan
Lee Joo Won, Jung Han Sol, Kim Si Ah
Park Jung Yeon, Son Sang Yeon, Shin Soo Hyun
Bang Hyo Rin
Moon Dong Hyuk, Kim Ah Young, Yang Dae Hyuk
Ahn Yeon Hong
Kwon Do Hyung, Han Groo
Lee Hyo Na, Lee Si Ah
Kwon Ji Woo, Park Yong Woo
MCs Jang Sung Kyu, Nam Ji Hyun, and Moon Sang Min
Watch Jeong Eun Ji and Lee Jun Young’s “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:
Also Seohyun and Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke”:
Photo Credit: KBS