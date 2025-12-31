Artists Pose For Photo Wall At 2025 MBC Music Festival

It is once again time to ring in the end of the year with the MBC Music Festival!

Ahead of the 2025 MBC Music Festival on December 31, artists took a moment to snap photos in front of the photo wall.

Take a look at their performance looks below!

BEATPELLA HOUSE

IDID

KiiiKiii

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

ALLDAY PROJECT

KickFlip

TWS’s Youngjae, Dohoon, and Jihoon

izna

PLAVE

NEXZ

ILLIT

LUCY

MEOVV

NCT WISH

RIIZE

NMIXX

ZEROBASEONE

BOYNEXTDOOR

IVE

TWS

TREASURE

aespa

TXT

ITZY

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

NCT DREAM

Minho

YB

TXT’s Taehyun and HANRORO

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, izna’s Bang Jeemin, and ILLIT’s Wonhee

YB and Stray Kids’ Seungmin

IVE’s Liz

Hwang Minhyun

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie

MCs Minho, Annie, and Hwang Minhyun

Photo Credit: MBC