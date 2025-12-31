Artists Pose For Photo Wall At 2025 MBC Music Festival
It is once again time to ring in the end of the year with the MBC Music Festival!
Ahead of the 2025 MBC Music Festival on December 31, artists took a moment to snap photos in front of the photo wall.
Take a look at their performance looks below!
BEATPELLA HOUSE
IDID
KiiiKiii
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
ALLDAY PROJECT
KickFlip
TWS’s Youngjae, Dohoon, and Jihoon
izna
PLAVE
NEXZ
LUCY
MEOVV
NMIXX
BOYNEXTDOOR
TWS
YB
TXT’s Taehyun and HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, izna’s Bang Jeemin, and ILLIT’s Wonhee
YB and Stray Kids’ Seungmin
IVE’s Liz
ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie
MCs Minho, Annie, and Hwang Minhyun
Photo Credit: MBC