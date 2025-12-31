Actors Grace The Red Carpet At 2025 SBS Drama Awards

Actors Grace The Red Carpet At 2025 SBS Drama Awards

Drama
Dec 31, 2025
by D Kim

The 2025 SBS Drama Awards has returned on New Year’s Eve!

A star-studded lineup of actors from SBS dramas this year took to the red carpet ahead of the main ceremony held on December 31.

Take a look at the red carpet looks below:

Han Ji Min

Kim Do Hoon

Lee Jun Hyuk

Go Geon Han, Seo Hye Won, Lee Sang Hee

Hong Hwa Yeon

Park Hyung Sik

Lee Hae Young

Cha Woo Min

Yook Sungjae

Kim Ji Hun

Gil Hae Yeon

Kim Ji Yeon

Cha Chung Hwa

Cho Han Gyeol

Ha Yoo Joon

Jeon Yeo Been

Kim Eun Bi

Lee Sung Wook, Im Se Mi

Yoon Kye Sang

“The Winning Try” Cast

Jang Dong Yoon

Kim Bo Ra

Lee Chang Min, Han Dong Hee

Choi Woo Shik

Jung So Min

Seo Bum June

Jang Ki Yong

Woo Davi

Kim Mu Jun

Ahn Eun Jin

MCs Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, and Heo Nam Jun

Taxi Driver 3” Cast

Yoon Shi Yoon

Watch “Love Scout” here:

Watch Now

And “The Haunted Palace” below:

Watch Now

