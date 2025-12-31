December Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 31, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from November 3 to December 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

IVE shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing an impressive 141.89 percent increase in their brand reputation index since November, bringing their total score to 2,010,136. High-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included “Pepsi,” “Papa John’s,” and “Woori Bank,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “optimistic,” “lucky,” and “charming.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.07 percent positive reactions.

BTS rose to second place for December with a brand reputation index of 1,862,748, marking a 63.81 percent increase in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,643,289, marking an 18.58 percent rise in his score since November.

Soccer star Son Heung Min ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,488,349, marking a 23.86 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,462,006, marking a 36.34 percent rise in their score since November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Byeon Woo Seok
  7. Um Tae Goo
  8. Park Jeong Min
  9. Yoo Jae Suk
  10. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  11. Lee Byung Hun
  12. Faker
  13. ILLIT
  14. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  15. Kim You Jung
  16. Kim Yeon Koung
  17. Gong Yoo
  18. Kim Woo Bin
  19. Shin Min Ah
  20. Jun Hyun Moo
  21. Lee Jung Jae
  22. Ryu Seung Ryong
  23. Lee Chan Won
  24. Park Bo Gum
  25. Jun Ji Hyun
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. LE SSERAFIM
  28. Kim Jong Kook
  29. SEVENTEEN
  30. Choo Sung Hoon
2PM
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Choo Sung Hoon
Faker
Girls' Generation
Gong Yoo
ILLIT
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
Jun Ji Hyun
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Yeon Koung
Kim You Jung
Kim Yuna
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lim YoonA
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Jeong Min
Ryu Seung Ryong
SEVENTEEN
Shin Min Ah
Son Heung Min
Um Tae Goo
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read