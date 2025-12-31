December Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from November 3 to December 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

IVE shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing an impressive 141.89 percent increase in their brand reputation index since November, bringing their total score to 2,010,136. High-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included “Pepsi,” “Papa John’s,” and “Woori Bank,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “optimistic,” “lucky,” and “charming.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.07 percent positive reactions.

BTS rose to second place for December with a brand reputation index of 1,862,748, marking a 63.81 percent increase in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,643,289, marking an 18.58 percent rise in his score since November.

Soccer star Son Heung Min ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,488,349, marking a 23.86 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 1,462,006, marking a 36.34 percent rise in their score since November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!