ZEROBASEONE Announces February Comeback With Special Limited Album 'RE-FLOW'

Mark your calendars for ZEROBASEONE’s return!

On January 1 KST, ZEROBASEONE kicked off the new year by announcing their plans for a February comeback. The “BOYS PLANET” group will be returning with the special limited album “RE-FLOW” on February 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

While ZEROBASEONE was originally scheduled to disband in January 2026, WAKEONE announced last month that they had extended their contracts for an additional two months.

Check out ZEROBASEONE’s first teaser for “RE-FLOW” below!

While you wait for ZEROBASEONE’s comeback, watch their variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” on Viki here:

Watch Now

Or watch the story of how it all began on their survival show “BOYS PLANET” below:

Watch Now