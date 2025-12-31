Watch: Performances From 2025 MBC Music Festival

MBC rang in 2026 with its annual year-end music festival!

On December 31, a star-studded lineup of artists gathered for the 2025 MBC Music Festival, which was hosted by SHINee’s Minho, Hwang Minhyun, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie.

The artist who took the stage at this year’s show included aespa, ALLDAY PROJECT, ATEEZ, BEATPELLA HOUSE, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, HANRORO, Hearts2Hearts, IDID, ILLIT, ITZY, IVE, izna, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, LUCY, MEOVV, Minho, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, NEXZ, NMIXX, PLAVE, RIIZE, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, TREASURE, TWS, TXT, Yeonjun, YB, and ZEROBASEONE.

Check out all of this year’s collaborations, covers, and performances below!

ATEEZ – “The Real (Heung Ver.)”

BEATPELLA HOUSE – MUT Medley

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

KiiiKiii – “Strawberry Cheesegame” + “DANCING ALONE”

CORTIS – TXT’s “Deja Vu”; “FaSHioN”

Hearts2Hearts – “STYLE”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED” + “LOOK AT ME” + “ONE MORE TIME”

KickFlip – “Mama Said” + “My First Love Song”

TWS’s Dohoon, Youngjae, and Jihoon – EXO’s “Love Shot”

izna – “SIGN” + “Racecar”

PLAVE – “BBUU!” + “Dash”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” + “Do the Dance”

LUCY – “Where’s Your Love”

HANRORO and TXT’s Taehyun – “Landing in Love”

MEOVV – “DROP TOP” + “HANDS UP”

NCT WISH – “COLOR” + “poppop”

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, izna’s Bang Jeemin, and ILLIT’s Wonhee – aespa’s Karina’s “UP” + f(x)’s “Rum Pum Pum Pum” + IU’s “Good Day”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Talk to You”

LE SSERAFIM – “HOT” + “Come Over”

TWS – “Countdown!” + “GO BACK”

(MBC has not yet posted an official video of this performance.)

THE BOYZ – “You and I”

YB and Stray Kids’ Seungmin – “Stormbron” + “Peppermint Candy”

Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, CORTIS, and IDID – 2005 Medley

RIIZE – “Sticky Like” + “Fame”

NMIXX – “Papillon” + “Blue Valentine”

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK” + “Star Eyes”

SHINee’s Minho – “TEMPO”

IVE’s Liz – Sondia’s “Grown Ups”

Team 20’s – Buzz’s “Journey for Myself”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “As Time Goes By” + “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

IVE – “GOTCHA” + “REBEL HEART”

ILLIT – “Secret Quest”

TREASURE – “PARADISE” + “EVERYTHING”

aespa – “Kill It” + “Rich Man”

TXT – “Song of the Stars” + “Beautiful Strangers”

ITZY – “FOCUS” + “TUNNEL VISION”

ATEEZ – “Lemon Drop” + “Arriba” + “Django”

Stray Kids – “Thunderous” + “DIVINE”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up” + “CHILLER”

All Performers – Kim Won Jun’s “Show”