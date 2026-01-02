Wanna One To Return With New Variety Show In First Half Of 2026

It’s official: Wanna One is reuniting for a new variety program!

On January 2, Mnet announced that the “Produce 101 Season 2” project group would be returning with a new reality show in the first half of 2026.

A representative of the network explained, “While the Wanna One members were debating how to meet with Wannables [Wanna One’s fans], they agreed on the production of a reality program, which was something Wannables loved most.”

“Therefore, Mnet is preparing [a reality show] with the goal of a release in the first half of 2026,” they continued. “We will announce concrete details about the broadcast schedule and particulars as they are decided.”

Wanna One, a project group formed on the Mnet audition show “Produce 101 Season 2,” promoted for less than a year and a half starting in August 2017. On January 1, Mnet released a mysterious “2026 COMING SOON” teaser video featuring Wanna One’s signature tape imagery, leading to speculation that the group was gearing up for a reunion.

