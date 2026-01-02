Seo Hyun Jin Tries To Impress Chang Ryul's Son Moon Woo Jin In 'Love Me'

JTBC’s “Love Me” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. Seo Hyun Jin stars as Seo Jun Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness.

Spoilers

Seo Jun Kyung and Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) began as next-door neighbors by chance. Though unfamiliar, Do Hyun lingered on Jun Kyung’s mind and, before she knew it, slipped into her daily life. After the accident that befell her mother Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin), Jun Kyung had closed herself off; to her, Do Hyun was the one who brought back the original Seo Jun Kyung who smiled easily.

But Do Hyun had a son who grew up in Germany. Shocked and feeling betrayed, Jun Kyung nevertheless acknowledged her feelings and chose to embrace his past and his wounds as well. The single realization—“I like this person more than I thought”—was reason enough to meet him again. Just as their relationship restarts, another decision looms: Do Hyun’s son Daniel (Moon Woo Jin) is coming to Korea.

The newly released stills capture Jun Kyung and Daniel’s awkward first meeting. Do Hyun introduces Jun Kyung as his girlfriend, and Jun Kyung even cooks for him to try to win Daniel’s heart. However, the accompanying stills hint at rough waters ahead. Jun Kyung is seen springing up as if she has spilled something as Do Hyun checks on her, with Daniel looking flustered.

The production team remarked, “Knowing that loving a child’s father means embracing the child as well, Jun Kyung resolves to understand not just Do Hyun as an individual but the whole of his life. It was a moment that required great courage and honesty from Jun Kyung, too. This dinner is a difficult meeting for all three, capturing realistic emotions where tension and anxiety take precedence over heart-fluttering excitement.” They continued, “Please stay tuned to see what kind of hurdle the child’s presence creates for this romance and how Jun Kyung and Do Hyun work through this relationship—the realistic love of adults in their thirties.”

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Love Me” will air back-to-back on January 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

