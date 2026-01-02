NMIXX Takes 10th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Music Bank'

NMIXX has won their tenth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on January 2, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

NMIXX took the win with a total of 3,918 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from December 22 to 28.

Zico and Lilas (YOASOBI’s ikura)’s “DUET” came in second place with a score of 3,646, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s hit song “Good Goodbye” ranked third with a score of 3,437.

Congratulations to NMIXX!

