NMIXX Takes 10th Win For "Blue Valentine" On "Music Bank"
NMIXX has won their tenth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!
KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on January 2, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.
NMIXX took the win with a total of 3,918 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from December 22 to 28.
Zico and Lilas (YOASOBI’s ikura)’s “DUET” came in second place with a score of 3,646, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s hit song “Good Goodbye” ranked third with a score of 3,437.
Congratulations to NMIXX!
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:
