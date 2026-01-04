Watch: IVE's Rei, ILLIT's Wonhee, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, And Heo Kyung Hwan Gather In 'Amazing Saturday' 400th Episode Preview

tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming 400th episode!

On January 3, the popular variety show aired a preview of its 400th episode special, which will feature Heo Kyung Hwan, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, IVE’s Rei, and ILLIT’s Wonhee as guests.

The new preview begins with the “Amazing Saturday” cast humbly thanking viewers and promising to work hard in the future. Then, as the four guests enter the set, host Boom explains that each of them represents a different age group: Heo Kyung Hwan is in his 40s, Hyoyeon is in her 30s, Rei is in her 20s, and Wonhee is a teenager.

Things get savage right away: first, Heo Kyung Hwan is playfully scolded for attempting to cheat off Hyoyeon. Next, Hyoyeon gets teased for sounding overly formal while thanking “Amazing Saturday” for inviting her, with the cast joking, “Are you a news anchor?”

Rei reveals that she’s a fan of Wonhee, and the two of them later dance together to ILLIT’s new song “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Rei also joins in on the savagery as she jokingly teases Heo Kyung Hwan for talking for too long. Meanwhile, Wonhee tries to show off her cool side, and she soon winds up proving her skills during the program’s games as well.

The 400th episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on January 10 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

While you wait for next week, watch Heo Kyung Hwan in “Just Comedy” on Viki below:

