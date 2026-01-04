'Inkigayo' To Not Air Today

SBS’s “Inkigayo” will be taking the week off.

Last month, SBS announced that the weekly music show would be taking a three-week break at the end of the year. After its most recent episode on December 7, “Inkigayo” did not air on December 14, 21, or 28.

On January 4, SBS revealed that the music show’s hiatus would continue for another week and that “Inkigayo” would not be airing that day. Instead, SBS will air a rerun of “Taxi Driver 3” during the music show’s usual time slot at 3:20 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)