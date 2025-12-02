'Inkigayo' Announces Broadcast Cancellations During Year-End Period

SBS’s weekly music program “Inkigayo” will be off air during the year-end period.

On December 2, SBS announced, “Due to SBS Gayo Daejeon and other scheduled year-end programs, ‘Inkigayo’ will not air for three weeks—December 14, 21, and 28. We ask for viewers’ understanding.”

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will take place on December 25 at INSPIRE ARENA. Check out the artist lineup here, and for more information on other 2025 year-end shows, check out the guide here!

