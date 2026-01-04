BTS Reveals New Details About Upcoming Album And World Tour

BIGHIT MUSIC has shared some details about BTS’s highly-anticipated new album!

Earlier this week, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS would be making a comeback with a new album on March 20, marking their first full-group album release in nearly four years.

On January 5 at midnight KST, the agency released an announcement with more information about BTS’s upcoming comeback and subsequent world tour.

BTS will be returning with their fifth studio album, which consists of 14 tracks “packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY” and is a “heartfelt way of saying thank you” to their fans. Pre-orders for the album, which drops on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST, will begin on January 16 at 11 a.m. KST.

Meanwhile, the schedule for BTS’s upcoming world tour will be announced on January 14 at 12 a.m. KST.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to share some details about the release of BTS The 5th Album, and the start of their World Tour. The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward. The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey. Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time. We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour. The tour schedule will be announced separately on January 14 at 12 am. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS as they embark on a fresh start through these new promotional activities. Lastly, we would like to sincerely thank all the ARMY who have waited patiently for so long. Pre-Order Opening Date: From 11 am, Friday, January 16, 2026 (KST)

Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, March 20, 2026 (KST)

