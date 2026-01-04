'Cashero' And 2PM's Lee Junho Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “Cashero” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Cashero” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Cashero” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star 2PM’s Lee Junho also took No. 1 on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list, while star Lee Je Hoon came in at No. 6 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” took No. 3 on this week’s drama list, with leads Won Ji And Park Seo Joon climbing to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” ranked No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong took No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” rose to No. 5 on the drama list this week, and star Jung Kyung Ho held onto his spot at No. 10 on the actor list.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea” jumped to No. 6 on the drama list, while stars Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung made the actor list at No. 7 and No. 9 respectively.

JTBC’s “Love Me” came in at No. 7 on this week’s drama list, with leading lady Seo Hyun Bin taking No. 8 on the actor list.

Finally, ENA’s new series “IDOL I” debuted at No. 8 on the drama list in its first week on air.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Cashero” SBS “Taxi Driver 3” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” tvN “Pro Bono” Disney+ “Made in Korea” JTBC “Love Me” ENA “IDOL I” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You” Netflix “The Price of Confession”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Junho (“Cashero”) Won Ji An (“Surely Tomorrow”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”) Seo Hyun Jin (“Love Me”) Jung Woo Sung (“Made in Korea”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”)

Start watching “IDOL I” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Taxi Driver 3” here:

Watch Now

Or check out “Love Me” below!

Watch Now