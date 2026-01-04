January Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from December 4 to January 4.

The popular trot audition program “Miss Trot 4” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,999,554. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “viewership ratings,” “trot competition,” and “death match,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “sob” and “unrivaled.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.57 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “King of Active Singers 3” took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 3,302,993.

“National Singing Contest” rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,055,539, marking a 30.60 percent increase in its score since December.

“You Quiz on the Block” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,985,364, while “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) rounded out the top five with a score of 2,893,156.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

