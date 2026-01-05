Yoo Seungeon And Ji Yunseo’s Agency YH Entertainment Releases Statement On Their Future Plans Following Departure From EVNNE

YH Entertainment (formerly YUEHUA Entertainment) has shared an update regarding Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yunseo.

Following Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yunseo’s departure from EVNNE, YH Entertainment released the following statement on January 5.

Last month, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that EVNNE—a project group consisting of seven former “BOYS PLANET” contestants—will be restructured as a permanent five-member group in 2026, with Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yunseo leaving the group to return to their original agency YH Entertainment.

On January 4, EVNNE held the final night of their “OUR EVNNEing” fan meeting in Seoul, marking their final performance as a seven-member group. Ji Yunseo further took to social media to say goodbye and thank his fans in a heartfelt letter.

