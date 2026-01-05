Kim Jong Soo Emerges As The Final Villain In “Taxi Driver 3”

Get ready to witness Kim Jong Soo as the final villain of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

“Taxi Driver 3” featured new villains each week, beginning with Kasamatsu Sho as Matsuda, who powerfully kicked off the “villain parade.” The series also starred Yoon Shi Yoon as Cha Byung Jin and Jang Nara as Kang Ju Ri, who completely flipped their previously upright and virtuous images to take on their first-ever villain roles. Additionally, Eum Moon Suk as Cheon Gwang Jin and Kim Sung Kyu as photographer Go further cemented their reputations in the action-thriller genre.

In the special poster below, Kim Jong Soo adds the final piece to the villain parade by portraying the mysterious character Oh Won Sang. With the final case set against a military backdrop, curiosity is mounting about the crimes he may have committed.

Sitting in a car on a dark night, Oh Won Sang gazes intently out the window, his lips tightly pressed. His enigmatic, unreadable eyes signal the arrival of a formidable villain set to shake the story to its core.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on January 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

