'KPop Demon Hunters' And 'Squid Game 3' Win At 31st Critics Choice Awards

The winners for the 31st Critics Choice Awards have been announced!

On January 4 (local time), the 31st Critics Choice Awards took place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

“Squid Game” won Best Foreign Language Series, winning against “Acapulco,” “Last Samurai Standing,” “Mussolini: Son of the Century,” “Red Alert,” and “When No One Sees Us.” This marks the third time the series has won the award, with Season 1 claiming the prize back in 2022 and Season 2 taking home the award in 2025.

Furthermore, “KPop Demon Hunters” snagged the award for Best Animated Feature, winning against “Arco,” “Elio,” “In Your Dreams,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” and “Zootopia 2.”

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack “Golden” by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy also the award for Best Song. Other nominees in the category included “Drive” (“F1”), “I Lied to You” (“Sinners”), “Clothed by the Sun” (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), “Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”), and “The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”).

Congratulations to all the winners!

Source (1) (2)