Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Reunite With Fluttering Hearts And Unresolved Past In “Recipe For Love”

The upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has shared a glimpse of Jin Se Yeon and Park Ki Woong’s fateful reunion!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Born into two families so bitterly opposed that they are likened to a “modern-day Romeo and Juliet,” Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, a Taehan Group fashion designer who boldly pursues her dreams, while Park Ki Woong stars as Yang Hyun Bin, the head of Taehan Group’s fashion division, a man who combines a sharp sense of fashion trends with strong business acumen.

In the newly released stills, the two share shy, fluttering smiles filled with curiosity toward one another. Their unexpected reunion, born from a misunderstanding, leaves viewers wondering what hidden story lies behind it. The gradual process of Gong Joo Ah—once indifferent to romance—opening her heart to the emotionally honest and straightforward Yang Hyun Bin is expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Another set of stills captures the pair’s wistful emotions, as if recalling memories of their childhood first love. Reunited once more as boss and employee after their initial encounter, they form a new layer of tension. As they find themselves entangled again amid their families’ long-standing misunderstandings and conflicts, curiosity grows over what choices they will ultimately make.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)