Watch: Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Dex, And More Are Left Speechless By “Single’s Inferno 5” Contestants In New Teaser

“Single’s Inferno” is gearing up for their latest season with a new poster and teaser!

“Single’s Inferno” is a hit dating reality show in which singles look for love while living together on a remote island called “Inferno.” On “Inferno,” the contestants aren’t allowed to reveal their ages or professions. The only way to escape “Inferno” and head to “Paradise”—which consists of lavish suites in luxury hotels—is to form a couple by successfully matching and pairing off with another contestant.

The poster reveals the striking visuals of seven cast members from the new season, along with the tagline “no cap on this flirting war.”

The accompanying trailer hints at an even bolder flirting war among the singles. From ultra-close physical contact to candid lines such as, “I think I’ll fall in love,” “How do you like being with a younger guy?” and “I want you,” the emotionally honest singles move straight ahead without hesitation. In particular, scenes of sparks flying between romance-savvy singles are so striking that the panelists, Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Hanhae, Kyuhyun, and Dex, all exclaim, “Season 5 is wild.”

Above all, the new season once again delivers stories more dramatic than scripted drama. From confrontations such as, “You don’t mess with the queen’s guy. You dared?” and “Don’t tell me what to do,” to romance and unpredictable twists, the season is shaping up to be its most talked-about yet, shaking even the panelists. Adding to the excitement, a bold comment, “Is it possible for me to leave ‘Single’s Inferno’ with two men?” leaves them stunned.

Watch the full trailer below!

Producers Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Su Ji emphasized the show’s distinctiveness, saying, “This season had more protagonists than any other.” They added, “Instead of focusing the story on one or two standout participants, it felt more like a multi-cast film such as ‘Love Actually,’ with a wide range of characters each telling their own stories.”

Hong Jin Kyung said, “There was enjoyment in watching how the participants’ inner lives changed within the limited settings of Paradise and Inferno and within a fixed period of time,” noting the appeal of observing emotions shift from moment to moment.

Lee Da Hee highlighted the appeal of this season, saying, “Rather than playing hard to get or hiding their feelings like before, it was impressive to see them express interest fairly quickly and confidently show their choices.”

Kyuhyun said, “The contestants’ bold behavior is the key point,” while Hanhae added, “There was a mission that appeared for the first time in the history of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ and seeing how it changed the participants’ emotions showed how much impact a mission like that can have.”

Finally, Dex said, “I think the biggest appeal of this season is the individuality of the participants. With so many diverse and hard-to-read contestants, viewers can enjoy guessing who each person’s heart is leaning toward through the final episode.”

“Single’s Inferno 5” is set to premiere on January 20.

