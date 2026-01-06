Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Are Modern-Day Romeo And Juliet In New Drama 'Recipe For Love' Poster

Upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled a main poster!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released poster captivates with the colorful charms of three pairs, each with a different backstory.

First, at the center of the poster is Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon)—a former medical student now a fashion designer at Taehan Group—smiling brightly as she gently pokes the cheek of Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong), the managing director overseeing Taehan Group’s fashion division. The two, who are each other’s first loves from childhood, meet again from feuding families, sparking curiosity about the choices they will make between love and reality and how their story will unfold as a modern-day Romeo-and-Juliet romance.

Next, Han Seong Mi (Yoo Ho Jung)—the Gong family’s daughter-in-law and a psychiatrist—and her husband Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo), the head of the Gongmyeongjeongdaehan Clinic, look straight ahead with relaxed smiles. The ease and tenderness unique to a couple who have spent many years together come through intact. As a “wannabe couple” envied by all, interest centers on what changes they will face when confronted with differing values—principle versus reality.

Meanwhile, Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook), a doctor of Korean medicine at the Yangjibareun Korean Medicine Clinic, and his second wife Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) press their hands together with beaming smiles. Though outwardly serene, hints of a relationship that keeps its true feelings under wraps emerge naturally, heightening anticipation for the couple chemistry they will showcase in the drama.

The production team remarked, “The poster offers a sneak peek into the relationships of three couples, each with their own stories and charms. As members of the two families become increasingly entangled, we aim to deliver laughter, empathy, and warm comfort—so please look forward to it.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

