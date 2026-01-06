KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Soars To New Peak On Billboard Hot 100 As “Gnarly” Re-Enters Chart

KATSEYE has hit a new all-time high on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On January 6 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” had jumped to a new peak of No. 22 in its 24th week on the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

Meanwhile, the group’s previous single “Gnarly” re-entered the chart at No. 82, marking the song’s 12th non-consecutive week on the Hot 100.

Outside of the Hot 100, “Gabriela” maintained its peak of No. 9 in its 22nd week on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. The song also took No. 31 in its 12th week on the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

Additionally, “Gabriela” swept the No. 26 spot on both Billboard’s Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart this week, while “Gnarly” re-entered the Global 200 at No. 188.

KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” rose to No. 17 in its 27th week on the Billboard 200, in addition to climbing back up to No. 4 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States. KATSEYE’s debut EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” also rose to No. 42 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, marking its 25th overall week on the chart.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE leaped to No. 21 in their 31st week on Billboard’s Artist 100.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!