Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Returns To Top 20 Of Billboard 200

A month and a half after its release, Stray Kids’ latest album is climbing back up the Billboard 200!

On January 6 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” had re-entered the top 20 of its Top 200 Albums Chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. In its sixth consecutive week on the Billboard 200, “DO IT” climbed back up to No. 19.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ previous album “KARMA” became the group’s first album ever to spend 19 weeks on the Billboard 200, where it ranked No. 117 this week.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “DO IT” and “KARMA” held onto the top two spots on Billboard’s World Albums chart, where they stayed No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Stray Kids charted an impressive total of six albums on this week’s World Albums chart, with “合 (HOP)” holding steady at No. 5, “ATE” rising to No. 13, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” jumping to No. 14, and “ROCK-STAR” climbing to No. 20.

“DO IT” also swept the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States. “KARMA” rose to No. 6 on both charts, while “合 (HOP)” leaped to No. 21 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and re-entered the Top Album Sales chart at No. 36.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids shot to No. 7 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 123rd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!