'Run BTS' Re-Enters Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart At No. 1

Nearly four years after its release, BTS’s “Run BTS” is back on top of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart!

On January 6 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s 2022 track “Run BTS”—a B-side from their anthology album “Proof”—had re-entered its World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1.

Last week, ARMY (BTS’s fandom) sent the song to the top of iTunes charts in countries all over the world to celebrate BTS’s return in 2026 as they rang in the new year. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, as of 6 a.m. KST on January 2, “Run BTS” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 61 different regions across the globe, including Brazil, Finland, Mexico, and Greece.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up to return with their fifth full-length album on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST, after which they will embark on a new world tour.

Congratulations to BTS!

