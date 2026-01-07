'Spring Fever' Ratings Hold Steady For 2nd Episode

The fierce battle for viewership continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 6 broadcast of ENA’s “IDOL I” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent, seeing a small dip of 0.7 percent from the previous episode’s score and personal best of 3.5 percent.

tvN’s new drama “Spring Fever” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent, seeing a slight dip of 0.2 percent for its second episode.

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

