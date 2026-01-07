Watch: Baking Survival Show 'Bake Your Dream' Confirms Lee Da Hee As MC And Teases Grand Scale

MBN’s upcoming variety show “Bake Your Dream” has unveiled its first poster and main trailer!

“Bake Your Dream” is a baking competition program aimed at selecting the world’s strongest baker. From master artisans representing every region of Korea to world-class pâtissiers and underground bakers with inventive recipes, 72 bakers and pastry chefs from around the world will face off on a level playing field in a supersized global baking and pastry showdown.

The newly released main poster features the show’s MC Lee Da Hee biting into a pink macaron, hinting at her stepping fully into the role of “dream maker” in “Bake Your Dream.”

The main trailer opens with a flourish, revealing the grand scale of a new Korean baking survival program. Stepping onto the set—spanning 3,300 square meters and outfitted with 300 state-of-the-art baking and pastry appliances across 32 categories including convection ovens, dough conditioners, and pie rollers—the contestants erupt into applause and cheers at the sheer magnitude.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Bake Your Dream” is set to premiere on February 1.

While you wait, watch Lee Da Hee in “Love is for Suckers”:

Watch Now

Source (1)