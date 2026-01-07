Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, And More Face Rising Conflict In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Spoilers

In the newly released still, Baek Ki Tae is shown in military uniform heading out on a search, presenting a completely different presence than he has in the series so far. The still shows him with a tense expression, sparking curiosity about his hidden backstory.

Meanwhile, after the shocking ending of episode 4, a still capturing Jang Geon Young in the grip of shock increases anticipation for the changes his character will face.

In the following stills, the contrasting appearances of brothers Baek Ki Tae and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan) immediately draw attention. Baek Ki Tae’s intense expression raises questions about the focus of his anger while the composed Baek Ki Hyun, calmly staring at the other person, adds a weighty atmosphere.

Jang Geon Young, shining a light on a ship, showcases the relentless investigative instincts of a prosecutor tracking the case.

Finally, as Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An) and Cheon Seok Joong (Jung Sung Il) face each other head-on, their meeting hints at a new turning point. The encounter between the two powerful figures alone sends a strong ripple, teasing how the story will unfold.

The next episode of “Made in Korea” airs on January 7.

