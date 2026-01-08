Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, And Gong Seung Yeon Navigate Shifting Relationships In New Film “Number One”

Upcoming film “Number One” (literal title) has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The stills show ordinary yet meaningful moments between Ha Min, Eun Sil, and Ryeo Eun (Gong Seung Yeon). One image shows high school student Ha Min looking confused after suddenly noticing a number during a meal.

The playful bickering between Ha Min and his mother Eun Sil, who always greets him warmly in the same spot, reflects a family dynamic that feels familiar and relatable. But when Ha Min discovers that the mysterious number decreases every time he eats meals prepared by his mother and that Eun Sil will die when it reaches zero, his once-ordinary life begins to unravel.

Meanwhile, Ha Min, now a working adult, shows changes in his relationships through his life in Seoul with his ever-present girlfriend Ryeo Eun. Even in happy moments with Ryeo Eun, Ha Min’s facial expressions marked by fear and anxiety as he struggles to avoid his mother to protect her leave a lingering impression.

Eun Sil’s lonely facial expression as she struggles to hide her pain while her son drifts away for reasons she does not understand contrasts with her bright smile when she looks at Ryeo Eun.

The sight of the three sharing moments of laughter and comfort over their meals reflects the deep empathy and emotional resonance the film promises.

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11. While waiting, watch a teaser for the film here!

Source (1)