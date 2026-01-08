Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Ki Taek, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Efficient Dating for Singles” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Efficient Dating for Singles” tells the story Lee Ui Yoing (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

The script reading brought together director Lee Jae Hoon, writer Lee Yi Jin, and the cast, including Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Ki Taek, Jung Hye Sung, and Kim So Hye.

Han Ji Min took the lead in setting the tone of the reading with her cheerful yet sincere portrayal of Lee Ui Young, a woman whose career path is smooth but whose love life remains stagnant. Especially notable was her charming depiction of Ui Young’s determination to end her long dating hiatus and actively pursue love.

Park Sung Hoon, who plays Song Tae Seob, and Lee Ki Taek, who plays Shin Ji Soo, both captivated attention with their distinct presence as Ui Young’s blind date partners. Park Sung Hoon portrayed Song Tae Seob, a man with a gentle appearance and a strong inner core, in his own unique way, while Lee Ki Taek vividly brought to life the unpredictable, free-spirited younger man Shin Ji Soo through his expressions and tone, heightening curiosity about which man Ui Young will ultimately choose.

Jung Hye Sung and Kim So Hye added energy to the script reading with their portrayals of Ui Young’s colleagues, Jung Hyun Min and Shim Sae Byeok. Jung Hye Sung brought lively energy to the role of Jung Hyun Min, a cheerful and open minded character, while Kim So Hye perfectly embodied Shim Sae Byeok, an awkward yet sincere rookie employee.

The production team stated, “From the very first reading, the actors showed perfect chemistry, proving they had put a lot of thought into their respective characters. The drama will address the dating concerns of modern people through a lighthearted yet deeply relatable story. We ask for your interest and support.”

“Efficient Dating for Singles” will premiere on February 28, 2026. Check out a first look of the drama here!

