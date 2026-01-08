Rainbow Dark Heroes Set Off To Find The Missing Lee Je Hoon In Final Episodes Of 'Taxi Driver 3'

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” has shared a glimpse of its upcoming final episodes!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the Rainbow Taxi team’s final revenge-for-hire operation unfolded against the backdrop of a military base. Among the twists, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon)—a former special forces officer before joining Rainbow Taxi—applied to return to his unit and then suddenly vanished, cranking curiosity about the upcoming final episodes to its peak.

The newly released stills draw attention as the “Rainbow Dark Heroes”—CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), and Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin)—put their heads together to find the missing Do Gi.

Park Jin Eon’s (Bae Yoo Ram) tearful decision to re-enlist also captures attention. Up to now, whenever Do Gi had a plan, Park Jin Eon has thrown himself in—willingly playing the team’s punching bag if needed. His single-minded resolve to find Do Gi, even at the cost of re-enlisting, elicits both laughter and pity.

Before long, Park Jin Eon is seen in tears, crawling under a military truck—sparking curiosity about what new ordeal he will face this time. Viewers are left curious to find out why Do Gi went off the grid alone and whether the Rainbow Dark Heroes can trace his steps.

The second to final episode will air on January 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

