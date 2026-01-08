3 Reasons To Look Forward To Upcoming Film “HEARTMAN”

The upcoming film “HEARTMAN” has shared three compelling reasons why viewers should save the date for its premiere!

“HEARTMAN” is a comedy that tells the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—but things are complicated by a secret that he absolutely cannot tell her.

Ahead of its release, here are three reasons to look forward to the film:

A comedy film led by Kwon Sang Woo

“HEARTMAN” is a comedy about Seung Min, who struggles desperately not to lose his first love after meeting her again, only to find himself burdened with a secret he cannot reveal. The biggest highlight of this film is undoubtedly that it is led by Kwon Sang Woo, who has proven himself a master of comedy through projects like the “Hitman” series and “The Accidental Detective” series.

The character Seung Min, who wavers in front of his first love while harboring an unspeakable secret, blends Kwon Sang Woo’s signature playful charm with human warmth, creating both laughter and empathy.

The comedic chemistry between the cast

Viewers are already excited for “HEARTMAN” because of its cast lineup, which includes Kwon Sang Woo, Moon Chae Won, Park Ji Hwan, and P.O. The chemistry among the cast goes beyond simple character portrayals, focusing instead on humor that emerges from their relationships.

The emotional conflicts arising from their various intertwined relationships—old friends, families, and reunited acquaintances—naturally expand into comedy, and the actors support this with their distinct comedic styles.

Moon Chae Won, who plays Seung Min’s legendary first love Bo Na, perfectly expresses the complex mix of emotions that arise from reuniting with Seung Min. She also adds fun to the story with her comedic chemistry in unpredictable situations.

Furthermore, Park Ji Hwan and P.O elevate the film’s energy with perfectly timed humor, helping maintain the story’s pace and momentum.

A trusted production team

Helmed by director Choi Won Sub of the “Hitman” series, “HEARTMAN” reunites the production team behind box-office hits such as “Pilot” and “Hitman”. This includes cinematographer Kim Sung An—known for his detailed direction in “Intimate Strangers” and “Escape,” costume director Hong Soo Hee from the “Hitman” series, and makeup director Lee Seo Jin from “Pilot”.

Additionally, the late music director Bang Jun Seok contributed to the film’s score, greatly enhancing its emotional depth. The legendary band Eve’s “Lover” is featured in the film’s OST, symbolically completing the story of Seung Min’s youth.

“HEARTMAN” will premiere on January 14.

