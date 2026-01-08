Yoo Ji Tae Disguises Himself As A Taxi Driver For The Final Battle In “Villains”

“Villains” is heading into its final showdown!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

Spoilers

Previously, in Episodes 5 and 6, J’s (Yoo Ji Tae) second plan—to exchange the 500 billion won (approximately $344.5 million) worth of Supernotes for real currency—was set into motion. J pulled corrupt detective Jang Jung Hyuk (Kwak Do Won) into the massive cash transport operation, but Jang Jung Hyuk betrayed him mid-operation, making off with the entire 500 billion won and disappearing without a trace. As Chairman Bang Geuk Hyun (Choi Jung Woo), whose safe deposit box was raided during the transport, came under investigation by the National Intelligence Service, J was shown devising a new plan after securing Chairman Bang’s USB—leaving viewers eager to see what lies ahead.

The newly released stills capture J and his team entering another strategy meeting. J’s intense gaze as he predicts Jang Jung Hyuk’s movements while tracking down the missing money signals the gravity of the situation. Curiosity also grows over what secrets may be hidden on Chairman Bang’s USB, now in J’s possession.

Adding to the intrigue is J’s reunion with Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung). J fixes her with a cold stare, while Soo Hyun looks back at him with a twisted, conflicted expression, hinting at complex emotions beneath the surface. What kind of conversation unfolds during this uneasy reunion?

Moreover, J once again disguises himself as a taxi driver—suggesting yet another unexpected move in his elaborate scheme.

The production team shared, “From J preparing for a final confrontation with Jang Jung Hyuk to Han Soo Hyun plotting her revenge against him, the story will continue to deliver nonstop twists that won’t give viewers a moment to breathe. Please stay with us until the end to see whether J can ultimately reach the ending he’s been aiming for.”

Final episodes of “Villains” will air on January 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

