Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Are In-Laws Who Move In Together To Raise Their Nephew In 'Our Universe'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has unveiled its main poster!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the challenges that await Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, who have suddenly been thrown into the unfamiliar world of childcare. The colorful toys and snacks strewn all over the house, along with the fistfuls of cereal spilling out of the uncontrollable Woo Joo’s hands, hint at the chaos that the inexperienced in-laws will have to face together.

As Sun Tae Hyung tries to win Woo Joo over with an affectionate tone and demeanor, the panicked Woo Hyun Jin reaches out in a desperate attempt to stop her nephew from causing even more of a mess.

“As Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin raise their nephew together, they will bring about changes in one another, and this journey will touch viewers’ hearts while also making them flutter,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the chemistry between Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui, who will delightfully depict the chaotic cohabitation romance between two in-laws.”

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “The Witch” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Bae In Hyuk’s drama “Check in Hanyang” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)