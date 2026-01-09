Production Company Of Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun's New Drama Apologizes For Allegations Regarding Working Hours

The production company behind ENA’s upcoming rom-com drama “The Persevering Doctor” (working title) has issued an apology regarding recent allegations.

Previously on January 8, the Hanbit Media Labor Rights Center (hereafter Hanbit Center) stated, “We have confirmed that Genie TV’s original drama ‘The Persevering Doctor,’ which is slated to air on ENA, has been conducting ultra-long working hours in violation of the 52-hour workweek.”

According to the Hanbit Center, “The Persevering Doctor,” which began its first shoot last September, recorded 63-hour shooting weeks for three consecutive weeks in December.

On January 9, The Studio M, the production company of “The Persevering Doctor,” issued an apology, stating, “First, we sincerely apologize for causing concern due to issues that occurred on the drama set, and above all, we offer our heartfelt apologies to the staff who gave their utmost on site.”

They continued, “The Studio M takes the issues raised regarding filming hours very seriously, and as the production company, we intend to address them with a responsible attitude. To create an efficient production environment, we have adjusted shooting schedules and reviewed our operating methods. In this process, considering the tight production timeline, we explained the situation to the staff and gathered their opinions. However, we ultimately failed to pay sufficiently careful attention to the staff’s actual on-site workload and accumulated fatigue, and we feel a heavy responsibility for that as the production company.”

The company pledged, “Going forward, we will faithfully comply with a 52-hour weekly working limit for all scheduled filming. For any parts of the shoot already conducted where weekly filming exceeded 52 hours, we will actively consult with the staff to work toward an amicable resolution.”

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “The Persevering Doctor” is a romantic comedy about public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook) and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun) on the infamous island of Pyeondong.

Source (1)

