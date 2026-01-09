From Seo Hyun Jin To Lee Si Woo: 3 Romance Points To Watch In “Love Me”

JTBC’s Friday series “Love Me” is now entering its second half!

A remake of a Swedish series by Josephine Bornebusch, “Love Me” tells the story of a somewhat selfish but relatable family where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

So far, the Seo family—Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo)—have shown just how clumsy people can become in the face of love—neither youth guarantees bravery nor age ensures wisdom. Some hesitate too much, others waver between responsibility and guilt, while some struggle to be honest about their feelings. As each of them faces real-life crossroads, this slightly selfish yet deeply relatable family begins their own journeys toward love. As the drama heads into its latter half, here are the key romance points to watch!

1. Will Seo Jun Kyung Grow Closer to Ju Do Hyun’s Son?

By choosing love, Jun Kyung finds herself facing an unexpected test. After learning about her boyfriend Ju Do Hyun’s (Chang Ryul) son Daniel (Moon Woo Jin), she assumes that if she’s okay with it, everything will fall into place—but reality proves otherwise. Daniel’s hostility, from stealing her wallet to hurling insults in German, leaves Jun Kyung feeling lost and overwhelmed. However, after meeting her father’s girlfriend Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea), Jun Kyung realizes that, to Daniel, she too may seem like a selfish adult prioritizing her own feelings.

Newly released stills show Jun Kyung approaching Daniel at the skate park, taking a cautious step closer. Whether this fragile relationship can find a path toward healing is a major point of anticipation.

2. Will Seo Jin Ho Let Go of the Past and Move Forward?

Jin Ho faces another major life decision: selling the house filled with memories of his late wife. This choice signals more than a simple move—it represents his readiness to step into a new chapter. How his children Jun Kyung and Jun Seo, who are only beginning to accept Ja Yeong, will respond remains to be seen.

A still also captures Jin Ho and Ja Yeong enjoying a simple date on a Han River bench, sharing instant noodles on a bright summer day. Having acknowledged both his guilt to his late wife and his new feelings of love toward Ja Yeong, Jin Ho now stands at the threshold of a second chance at love. What kind of realistic, middle-aged romance the two will build is another key highlight of the drama’s second half.

3. Can Seo Jun Seo and Ji Hye On Mend Their Friendship?

After crossing an irreversible line, Jun Seo and Ji Hye On (TWICE’s Dahyun) find themselves unable to return to the comfort of their old friendship. The awkwardness and unresolved emotions following their night together continue to linger. In the preview for Episodes 7 and 8, Hye On draws a clear boundary despite Jun Seo’s apology, heightening the tension between them.

Yet the newly released still shows the two celebrating something together, with Jun Seo wearing a party hat. Have they returned to being “just friends,” or are they standing at another emotional turning point?

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on January 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

