Watch: SAY MY NAME Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Music Bank' With “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”; Performances By Chuu, Apink, And More

SAY MY NAME has won the first music show trophy of their career!

On the January 9 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” and SAY MY NAME’s “UFO (ATTENT!ON).” SAY MY NAME ultimately took the prize with a total of 11,912 points, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to SAY MY NAME! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included SAY MY NAME, Apink, Chuu, H1-KEY, idntt, BE BOYS, WAKER, U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun, Kwon Eui Bin, GRANADA, and Tae Jin Ah.

Check out their performances below!

SAY MY NAME – “UFO (ATTENT!ON)” and “Bad Idea”

Apink – “Love Me More” and “Sunshine”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

H1-KEY – “Not Like a Movie”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

BE BOYS – “Earth and Moon”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

U-KISS’s Shin Soohyun – “Gray.” and “Could you be my love”

Kwon Eui Bin – “BLUE”

GRANADA – “Rise of the Phoenix”

Tae Jin Ah – “Thorn women”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now