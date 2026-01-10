'The Judge Returns' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet; 'Taxi Driver 3' Heads Into Finale As Most-Watched Friday Show

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is on the rise!

On January 9, the new drama starring Ji Sung achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Judge Returns” soared to an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent last night, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from its previous episode last week.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot, continued its reign as the most-watched show of Friday ahead of its finale. The penultimate episode of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 11.4 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Love Me” kicked off the second half of its run with average nationwide ratings of 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent for its seventh and eighth episodes.

