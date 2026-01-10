ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Arno To Partially Sit Out Debut Activities After Suffering Fracture

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Arno will be limiting his participation in the group’s upcoming debut activities due to an injury.

On January 10, WAKEONE announced that earlier this week, Arno was diagnosed with a fracture after slipping and falling on the stairs on January 7. In accordance with the doctor’s recommendation that he “refrain from choreography activities for the time being,” Arno will not be joining the rest of the group for their debut performances.

However, the agency shared that “out of respect for his strong desire to meet the fans, [Arno] will participate flexibly in promotional activities for [ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s] first mini album, depending on his condition, excluding performance-related schedules.”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is currently preparing to debut with their first mini album “EUPHORIA” on January 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

WAKEONE’s full English announcement regarding Arno’s injury is as follows:

Hello, this is WAKEONE. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fan club, ALLYZ, as well as to everyone who always supports ALPHA DRIVE ONE. We are writing to provide an update regarding Arno’s current health status and his upcoming schedule for the first mini album “EUPHORIA,” set to be released on January 12 (Monday). On January 7, after completing an official schedule to prepare for the debut, Arno visited the hospital after slipping and falling on stairs while in transit. Following a thorough medical examination, he was diagnosed with a fracture and received medical advice to refrain from choreography activities for the time being. Both the artist and the company deeply regret that this situation has occurred before the upcoming debut, and we will prioritize the artist’s health and a safe recovery above all else. However, following continuous discussions with the artist and out of respect for his strong desire to meet the fans, he will participate flexibly in promotional activities for the first mini album, depending on his condition, excluding performance-related schedules. Currently, the artist is receiving necessary medical treatment in accordance with the professional opinion of the medical staff. Further updates regarding the treatment progress and related activities will be provided at a later date. We kindly ask for your understanding of the sudden news, especially to the fans who have long awaited ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut. We will do our utmost to support Arno and ensure that he can focus on treatment and recovery in a stable environment. We ask for your continued support and encouragement for Arno’s full recovery and return to the stage. Thank you.

Wishing Arno the speediest of recoveries!