'Taxi Driver 3' Stars Say Goodbye + Thank Viewers Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s finale!

With just one episode left to go, the starring cast of the hit drama took a fond look back at their experience during filming.

Expressing his regret that “Taxi Driver 3” was coming to an end, Lee Je Hoon remarked, “I really gave ‘Taxi Driver 3’ my all, and I’m sad that we’re already at the final episode. Thanks to all the love we received from viewers, I think it will stay with me as an invaluable and unforgettable time in my life. I want to sincerely thank the entire cast and crew for working so hard, and I’d also like to convey my endless love and gratitude to the viewers who made it possible for us to come all the way to Season 3 by giving us their unsparing love and support.”

“The time I spent as Kim Do Gi was a challenge, as well as a meaningful and happy time for me,” he continued. “I hope that all the stories of ‘Taxi Driver 3’ will remain in your hearts for a long time. Please give us lots of love and support until the very end.”

Meanwhile, Kim Eui Sung commented, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who gave ‘Taxi Driver 3’ their love. As CEO Jang, I was happy to have been able to be a part of the Rainbow dark heroes’ revenge for justice.”

Regarding the upcoming finale, the actor teased, “I’m confident that it will deliver a satisfying thrill and impact befitting of the ‘Taxi Driver’ series that is stronger than all of the previous 15 episodes of ‘Taxi Driver 3’ combined.”

Kim Eui Sung added, “If the opportunity arises, I’d like to greet you all one more time with another story that delivers a refreshing and satisfying thrill.”

Pyo Ye Jin remarked, “Thanks to all the viewers who rooted for us up until now, we were able to return for one more run with Season 3. I’m sincerely grateful for all the support you’ve given us. I hope you’ll keep an eye on the Rainbow squad’s justice up until the end.”

Jang Hyuk Jin expressed his hopes for another season of “Taxi Driver,” commenting, “The drama that we worked hard to film for the past seven months is already ending. I feel like it went by too quickly. Because it feels like we received so much love from you all, I’m truly happy and proud. I hope that we can meet again in the future. Until then, I hope all of you stay healthy. Thank you for giving ‘Taxi Driver 3’ so much love.”

Finally, Bae Yoo Ram concluded, “At last, the final week of ‘Taxi Driver 3’ has arrived. I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who have joined us [by tuning in]. Park Jin Eon will play a major role in the final episode, so you can safely look forward to it. Happy New Year, and please make sure to remain on board ‘Taxi Driver 3’ until the very end.”

The final episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on January 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

