'Taxi Driver 3' Ends On No. 1 Ratings As 'To My Beloved Thief' Soars To New High

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” wrapped up its run as the most-watched drama of 2026 thus far among viewers ages 20 to 49!

On January 10, the third season of the hit “Taxi Driver” series came to an end. According to Nielsen Korea, the “Taxi Driver 3” finale took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of the week by far.

Additionally, “Taxi Driver 3” achieved the highest drama ratings of 2026 thus far among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “To My Beloved Thief” soared to its highest ratings yet with its third episode. The period fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from its second episode last week.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot, MBC’s new drama “The Judge Returns” maintained its all-time high of 5.8 percent for its fourth episode.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” and tvN’s “Pro Bono” both rose to their highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when their ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays) ahead of their series finales. The penultimate episode of “Surely Tomorrow” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent, while “Pro Bono” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with a nationwide average of 6.2 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent.

