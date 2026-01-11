Watch: Park Ki Woong And Jin Se Yeon Are Drawn To Each Other Despite Their Feuding Families In 'Recipe For Love' Teaser

Upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released teaser begins with Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) asking Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) for her name. However, Gong Joo Ah responds, “It’s a secret,” creating unexpected heart-fluttering tension. Yang Hyun Bin further calls Gong Joo Ah his first love, raising anticipation for their romance.

In another scene, Han Seong Mi (Yoo Ho Jung) shows a cynical attitude toward the idea of love, highlighting her precarious relationship with Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo). As Gong Jeong Han requests a divorce, their daughter Gong Joo Ah asks Han Seong Mi if she cheated.

The teaser further highlights how the two households are feuding, showing the fight between Gong Jeong Han and Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook) as well as Han Seong Mi and Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun). Viewers are curious to find out if the two families will finally be able to find peace.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Our Golden Days.”

