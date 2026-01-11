'Taxi Driver 3' And Lee Je Hoon Dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Taxi Driver 3” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Taxi Driver 3” returned to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Taxi Driver 3” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star Lee Je Hoon shot back up to No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea” leaped to No. 2 on the drama list this week, while its cast claimed three of the top 10 spots on the actor list: Hyun Bin rose to No. 2, Jung Woo Sung to No. 8, and Cho Yeo Jeong to No. 9.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” held onto its spot at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon ranking No. 6 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s “Cashero” took No. 4 on this week’s drama list, and star 2PM’s Lee Junho made the actor list at No. 5.

MBC’s new series “The Judge Returns” debuted at No. 5 on the drama list, while star Ji Sung entered the actor list at No. 3.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” ranked No. 6 on the drama list, with star Jung Kyung Ho jumping to No. 4 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list this week, and leading lady Nam Ji Hyun also entered the actor list at No. 7.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Taxi Driver 3” Disney+ “Made in Korea” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” Netflix “Cashero” MBC “The Judge Returns” tvN “Pro Bono” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” JTBC “Love Me” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You” KBS2 “Our Golden Days”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”) Lee Junho (“Cashero”) Won Ji An (“Surely Tomorrow”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Jung Woo Sung (“Made in Korea”) Cho Yeo Jeong (“Made in Korea”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”)

