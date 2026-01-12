Choi Woo Shik Navigates The Struggles of Living Apart From His Mother In New Film

Upcoming film “Number One” (literal title) has unveiled new stills of Choi Woo Shik in character!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The newly released stills depict Ha Min’s life in Seoul, where he lives alone after leaving his hometown to protect the remaining time he has with his mother.

In the first still, Ha Min is seen cooking as he follows a recipe from a video with awkward hand movements. The image captures the daily life of a single-person household, offering a relatable sense of familiarity.

In the second still, Ha Min is shown on the road back to Seoul after leaving his hometown of Busan, revealing his complex emotions. Living under the ironic fate of knowing his mother’s remaining time through numbers only he can see, the stills convey the conflict and weight Ha Min experiences.

Choi Woo Shik expresses the weight Ha Min has borne alone with deep, nuanced emotion, convincingly portraying the reality of a person forced to live apart from his family.

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11. While waiting, watch a teaser for the film here!

