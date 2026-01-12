'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins 2 Awards At 83rd Golden Globe Awards

“KPop Demon Hunters” has won big at the Golden Globe Awards!

On January 11 (local time), the 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton.

“KPop Demon Hunters” won Best Animated Motion Picture against “Arco,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” and “Zootopia 2.”

…and the winner for Best Animated Motion Picture is KPop Demon Hunters! 🥳 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KuDZFoZUSH — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

“Golden” from the soundtrack of “KPop Demon Hunters” also won Best Original Song (Motion Picture) after competing against “Dream as One” (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”), “I Lied to You” (“Sinners”), “No Place Like Home” (“Wicked: For Good”), “The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”), and “Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”).

Without further ado, the #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Song Motion Picture goes to…."Golden" in KPop Demon Hunters! 🎶✨ pic.twitter.com/sZb8b1pn6R — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1) (2)