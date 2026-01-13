Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop's New Romance Drama Confirms Premiere Date With Glimpse Of First Script Reading

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan, a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran, a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The script reading brought together director Jung Sang Hee, writer Cho Sung Hee and the cast including Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Mi Sook, Kang Suk Woo, Han Ji Hyeon, Oh Ye Ju, Kwon Hyuk, Kim Tae Young, and Jang Yong Won.

Lee Sung Kyung plays Song Ha Ran, the eldest of three sisters and the head designer at Nana Atelier, the country’s leading high-end fashion house, and she delicately portrayed the character’s complex emotions as someone who carries deep wounds and has shut herself away in an emotional winter.

She said, “The script came to life in a way that was far more engaging than I imagined. It convinced me this is a project that will shine even more on set than at the reading. I want to create a great series and present it as soon as possible.”

Chae Jong Hyeop plays Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-renowned animation studio, and brought bright energy to the room.

He said, “It felt much more three-dimensional than when I read it on my own. I was able to finish the reading more enjoyably by being with the actors during the session.”

Lee Mi Sook takes on the role of Kim Na Na, a legendary designer in the global fashion industry and the grandmother of three sisters, delivering a performance that blends charisma and warmth.

Kang Suk Woo portrays Park Man Jae, a barista who runs the neighborhood café “Shim” after retirement and adds a gentle and heartfelt touch to everyday life. Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo hinted at the charm of a later-in-life romance and left a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Han Ji Hyeon plays Song Ha Young, the middle of three sisters and a junior designer on Nana Atelier’s Design Team 1, capturing the charm of a mood-maker with a straightforward personality and a hearty laugh.

Oh Ye Ju plays the youngest sister, Song Ha Dam, showing a smart and mature side and hinting at a fresh dynamic among the three sisters.

Director Jung Sang Hee said, “I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)