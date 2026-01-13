Jin Se Yeon, Kim Sun Bin, And More Navigate Complex Family Relationships In 'Recipe For Love'

Upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love” has shared new stills!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the members of the Gong family.

Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, the eldest daughter of the Gong family. Although she obtained a medical license under her mother’s insistence, she rejects the path of stability and quietly pursues her career as a fashion designer. Having grown up watching her parents’ conflicts, she is repulsed by the idea of marriage, raising curiosity about what events will lead her to mend her relationships with her family.

Yoo Ho Jung and Kim Seung Soo portray the Gong family’s daughter-in-law Han Seong Mi and eldest son Gong Jeong Han, respectively. They are expected to anchor the drama by vividly portraying the joys, sorrows, conflicts, and reconciliation experienced by a middle-aged couple.

Kim Mi Sook takes on the role of the Gong family’s eldest daughter-in-law Na Seon Hae, who supports the household by raising her grandchildren in place of her busy children.

Choi Dae Chul plays Gong Dae Han, the kind and innocent second son of the Gong family. Having taken responsibility for raising his niece Joo Ah and nephew Woo Jae, he faces an unexpected crisis in his newlywed life.

Kim Sun Bin portrays the youngest son Gong Woo Jae, showcasing realistic sibling chemistry with Jin Se Yeon. Unlike his sister, he is preparing for the national medical exam with a firm determination not to disappoint his mother.

The production team stated, “The Gong family’s story, from bickering to unity, will deeply resonate with viewers. Look forward to the warm message of growth created by their diverse relationships.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

