ALPHA DRIVE ONE Surpasses 1 Million Sales With Debut Album In Just One Day

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is off to a phenomenal start with their highly anticipated debut!

On January 12 at 6 p.m. KST, the group—formed through Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET”—officially entered the K-pop scene with the release of their debut mini album “EUPHORIA.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “EUPHORIA” sold an impressive 1,130,405 copies on its first day of sales alone. With this achievement, ALPHA DRIVE ONE becomes only the third K-pop group in history to surpass one million sales with a debut album within its first week, following ZEROBASEONE and RIIZE.

The milestone is even more remarkable considering that the group now holds the second-highest first-day sales for a debut album in Hanteo history, surpassed only by ZEROBASEONE, who previously set the record with 1,240,700 copies.

With six days still remaining in their first-week tracking period, anticipation is high to see just how much further ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s sales will climb.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE!

