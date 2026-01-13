BTS Announces Dates And Cities For 2026-2027 World Tour

Mark your calendars for BTS’s long-awaited world tour!

On January 14 at midnight KST, BTS officially announced the schedule for their upcoming 2026-2027 tour.

After kicking things off with three nights of concerts in Goyang, Korea on April 9, 11, and 12, BTS will embark on an ambitious world tour that will continue through the end of 2026 and into 2027.

However, fans outside the cities on the new schedule need not be discouraged: according to BIGHIT MUSIC, further tour stops have yet to be announced, including 2027 dates in Japan, the Middle East, and more.

Check out the first set of stops for BTS’s upcoming tour below, including venue information for Tokyo, North America, and Europe:

Also find Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

While waiting for BTS’s tour, watch their docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

