Lee Yul Eum Joins Hwang In Youp And Hyeri In New Rom-Com Drama

Lee Yul Eum has joined the cast of ENA’s upcoming drama “To You” (literal translation)!

Penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, who previously worked on “Goblin” and “Doom at Your Service,” “To You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin, who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Jo Yi Jae, who has forgotten her own.

Hwang In Youp and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri were previously confirmed to be starring in the drama in the leading roles of Woo Soo Bin and Jo Yi Jae.

Lee Yul Eum will play the role of Oh Ha Na, an A-list actress whose mother was also a famous actress and a former Miss Korea. As she was born into a celebrity family, Oh Ha Na has never known a life without cameras.

Notably, Lee Yul Eum and Hwang In Youp recently appeared together in the hit drama “Dear X.”

Meanwhile, “To You” is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026.

Watch Lee Yul Eum and Hwang In Youp in “Dear X” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)