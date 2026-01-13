January Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from December 13, 2025 to January 13, 2026.

“Taxi Driver 3” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,805,969. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Lee Je Hoon,” “Rainbow,” and “taxi driver,”while its highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “great chemistry,” and “climb back up.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.20 percent positive reactions.

“Our Golden Days” took second place for January with a brand reputation index of 5,618,920, while “Surely Tomorrow” ranked third with a score of 5,462,343.

“Pro Bono” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,199,693, and “The Judge Returns” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,613,361.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Our Golden Days” here:

Watch Now

Or start watching “The Judge Returns” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)